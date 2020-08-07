Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €20.00 ($22.47) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.11 ($20.35).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.46 ($16.24) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.37). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.08.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.