GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $415,757.57

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $415,757.57 and $288.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.01949817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00189682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00110531 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

