Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 283,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,060. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.