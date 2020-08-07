Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 14,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,915. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

