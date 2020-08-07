Gossip Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $107,774.35 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $107,774.35 and approximately $47.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020461 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004169 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000893 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

