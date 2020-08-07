Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 29,744 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 41,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.