Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of CareDx worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 63.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 385,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 63.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 385,926 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 45.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 322,513 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,979. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. 583,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

