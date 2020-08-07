Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,205 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Hercules Capital worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

