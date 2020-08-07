Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $12.91. Gray Television shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

