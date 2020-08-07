Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.35. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,841,416 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

