Grid+ Market Capitalization Hits $9.32 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $152,392.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GRID is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

