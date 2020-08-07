GridCoin Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $2,967.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

