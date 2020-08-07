Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 17,915 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 17,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

