Guider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Guider has a total market cap of $32,334.28 and approximately $26.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.