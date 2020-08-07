Gulden Price Reaches $0.0092 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $6,888.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00491298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 518,387,737 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

