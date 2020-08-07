Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.61. Hammerson shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 26,500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

