Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.25

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and traded as low as $21.90. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

