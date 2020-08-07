Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.84

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and traded as high as $108.00. Harworth Group shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 350,746 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £99,750 ($122,754.12). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

