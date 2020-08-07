HashCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $322,976.69 and $6,428.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.