Head-To-Head Comparison: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 0 5 3 0 2.38 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 9 4 0 2.31

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $133.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 112.80%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 0.27% 24.85% 6.86% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1.24% 8.89% 0.71%

Risk and Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.07 billion 0.89 $223.40 million $9.27 12.42 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.47 $100.26 million $3.02 4.42

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

