Head to Head Contrast: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 5 1 2.50 Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $26.92, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $46.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 7.62 $141.04 million $1.11 26.08 Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 18.23 $8.38 million $1.77 27.57

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. American Homes 4 Rent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.37% 2.18% 1.43% Community Healthcare Trust 19.46% 3.83% 2.34%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats American Homes 4 Rent on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

