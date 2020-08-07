Head to Head Contrast: SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TELE2 AB/ADR and SINGAPORE TELEC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 2 8 1 2.91 SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 4.64% 10.90% 4.76% SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 8.98% 5.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.93 billion 3.28 $529.32 million $0.20 34.88 SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.24 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats TELE2 AB/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

