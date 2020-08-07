Head to Head Review: ImmuCell (ICCC) and Its Competitors

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ImmuCell to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -29.53 ImmuCell Competitors $408.45 million -$6.78 million 127.30

ImmuCell’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98% ImmuCell Competitors -1,031.11% -24.05% -26.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ImmuCell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 323 834 1051 98 2.40

ImmuCell currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.55%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ImmuCell beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

