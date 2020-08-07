Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HR stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 643,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 136,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

