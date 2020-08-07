HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $2.00 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $577.09 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00017230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007131 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004860 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039958 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

