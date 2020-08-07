Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,109,000 after purchasing an additional 177,587 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,999,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

