Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 4,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

