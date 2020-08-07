HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HENKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 64,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

