Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

NYSE:HLF traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. 2,726,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

