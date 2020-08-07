Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Up 5.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.22, approximately 282,834 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 267,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $423.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

