Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 4.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:HRGG)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.10, 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.