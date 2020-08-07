HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,012.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $393,016.50 and approximately $3,012.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.