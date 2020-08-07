Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.69% from the company’s previous close.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 30,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,938.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,879 shares of company stock worth $461,267 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

