Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

NYSE HSY opened at $143.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

