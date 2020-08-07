Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stake Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. Hess makes up 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.33% of Hess worth $52,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $74,983,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after buying an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after buying an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 111.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HES. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 74,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,712 shares of company stock worth $1,250,200 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.