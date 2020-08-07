HEX (HEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $2.02 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00063811 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00271322 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039887 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008790 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010096 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 279,396,608,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,024,365,903 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

