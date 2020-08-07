Hi Mutual Society (HMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,810.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $30,810.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.04975365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.