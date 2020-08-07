Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 257,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Hill International news, Director James M. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Weintraub acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $49,818.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,341 shares of company stock worth $153,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hill International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hill International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hill International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 666,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

HIL stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.80. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

