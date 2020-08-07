Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.28.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

