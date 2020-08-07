Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.51. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 14,283,376 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.10.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

