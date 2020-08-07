Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0060 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $9,809.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.02020772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00085506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00194008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00113036 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.