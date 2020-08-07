HLS Therapeutics Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HLS stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,815. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$12.91 and a 12 month high of C$25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

