HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Releases Earnings Results

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. HMS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HMS stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,986. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

