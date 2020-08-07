Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.43, 755,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 995,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 627.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.