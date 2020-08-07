Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.88

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $23.67. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 284,459 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.88.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.06 per share, with a total value of C$42,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

