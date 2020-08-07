Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $183,274.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

