HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $12.38 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $12.38 or 0.00106498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $43,829.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.77 or 0.01976057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00190539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110961 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

