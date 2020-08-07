Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.33. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 148,745 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

