Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $300.23

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.23 and traded as low as $285.00. Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 17,425 shares traded.

HOTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $370.23 million and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.31.

About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.