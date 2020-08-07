HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,867 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

